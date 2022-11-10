Search icon
Optical Illusion: Spot the owl hidden inside the forest within 12 seconds

One such clever illustration can be seen in this picture where an owl is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Optical Illusion: Spot the owl hidden inside the forest within 12 seconds
Screengrab

New Delhi: Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are all examples of optical illusions. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people, that challenges the brain's way of perceiving things is an optical illusion. A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. As a result, optical illusions are included in the field of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in this picture where an owl is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Jagranjosh

The image above is a difficult puzzle card in which you must identify a hidden man. You can see a jungle in this optical illusion, but there is also an owl hiding somewhere in the picture. The trickier part of this optical illusion is identifying the hidden own. Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to identify the hidden bird.

If you're having trouble spotting the hidden owl, we're here to help you find the owl in the Jungle. In the Jungle, you must pay close attention to the trees. The owl is hidden inside the trunk of the second tree from the left. We have highlighted the owl in the image below for your convenience:

Jagranjosh

