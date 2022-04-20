Optical illusion: Spot the number of animals in this image and check your attention to detail

At first glance, one can easily see the elephant, dog, cat, and donkey.

Images with optical illusions are always tricky and some are hard to solve and required brainstorming. However, a handful obtains the proper and comprehensive conclusion. A similar optical illusion image is going viral on the internet which appears to have four animals.

This image has baffled everyone. The black and white image depicts a giant elephant with a variety of other creatures concealed in its body.

Nobody can agree on the number of creatures shown in the photograph. Some individuals see six, while others see a few more.

16 creatures in the image

The viral image has 16 creatures in the picture. Yes, you read that right. One user shared their 16 solutions in a clear graphic, however, some of them appear to be a little tenuous.

The animals in this picture are fish, mosquito, donkey, a beaver, dog, crocodile, swordfish, prawn, chicken, torture, elephant, shrimp, mouse, snake, dolphin and a cat. So now you know the answer, try to find all 16 creatures in the optical illusion.

