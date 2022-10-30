Search icon
Optical illusion: Spot the number hidden in THIS pic within 10 seconds

In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

Optical illusion: Spot the number hidden in THIS pic within 10 seconds
Representative Image

New Delhi: On the internet, there are numerous interesting quizzes, puzzles, and optical illusions to help you make the most of your free time. It is well known that optical illusion tests stimulate the brain. Now people are perplexed by a new optical illusion. In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden number. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

Jagranjosh

The image above is a stereogram, which shows a three-dimensional shape embedded within a two-dimensional picture. The main objective, as stated in the title, is to find the hidden number in 10 seconds. The key to solving this optical challenge is to carefully examine the image; by concentrating on the image, you can see the number reveal itself to you.

READ: Man feeds milk to lion cub in adorable viral video, internet loves it

Examine the image carefully and try to find the number. Did you figure out the number? Do you need a hint? It's right here. It is a two-digit number that is right in front of you. How many of you spotted the hidden number? It is estimated that two out of every ten people will be able to find the hidden number within the time limit. Are you among them?

Hurry, there isn't much time left and unfortunately the time has passed. Those who figured out the number deserve a standing ovation.Some of you who haven't figured out the number should keep reading for the solution.

Jagranjosh

The answer is 30.

