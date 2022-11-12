Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: Spot the mouse hidden in kitchen within 8 seconds

We'll tell you that only 1% of people can find the hidden mouse in the kitchen within 8 seconds. Are you one of the 1%? Let us check it out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Optical Illusion: Spot the mouse hidden in kitchen within 8 seconds
Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are excellent at fooling the human brain. Some can also assist us in discovering our hidden personalities and desires. Then there will be some whose purpose is to test your awareness of your surroundings. In other words, optical illusions put your eyesight and observation skills to the test. Here is one of the most mind-bending optical illusions that will leave you perplexed.

We'll tell you that only 1% of people can find the hidden mouse in the kitchen within 8 seconds. Are you one of the 1%? Let us check it out.

Jagranjosh

When you first look at the image, you might not notice a mouse. The adorable creature may become easier to spot as you examine the photo more closely. Can you find it? Or are you still scratching your head for an answer?

Only the sharpest minds will notice the hidden cat in this image. Could you find the hidden mouse? No? The clock is ticking. Finding the mouse is a difficult task. Those who have managed to spot the mouse should be commended for their razor-sharp vision. We know you want to know where the mouse is and are eagerly awaiting the answer. The solution is provided below.

Jagranjosh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan: Characters from Kalki's novel portrayed by Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha in historical epic
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Brahmastra box office: Ranbir-Alia starrer is 7th Bollywood film to cross Rs 100 crore mark in opening weekend
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.