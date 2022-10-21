Search icon
Optical illusion: Spot the hidden numbers in THIS viral image

If you look closely inside the circle, you might notice some numbers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 09:49 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: There are numerous quizzes and optical illusions available on the internet that can quickly pique the interest of netizens. They are both entertaining and challenging to solve. Now an old optical illusion has recently surfaced online, confusing netizens once more.

The illusion is hidden in the image, which was shared by Twitter user Benonwine. The image depicts a circular object with perplexing patterns. If you look closely inside the circle, you might notice some numbers. Take a look here:

Look again if you can only figure out two or three numbers! The post has received over 3,700 likes and several comments. While some people shared their impressions of the illusion, others stated that they would definitely schedule an appointment with their eye doctor soon.

If you're still stumped, let these netizens assist you:

 

 

