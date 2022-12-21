Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden letter in THIS image

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test are optical illusions. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Netizens also enjoy solving optical illusion problems. It's a fun way for them to pass the time while also impressing their friends and peers with their intellectual prowess. Optical illusions, according to research, improve concentration and observation skills. Do you want to know how good you are at observing? So, let's get this party started.

As suggested by the title the challenge for you is to find the hidden letter in 11 seconds. Did you spot the letter in the image? Time is running out, so hurry up. You only have a few seconds to finish the challenge. How many of you were able to spot the letter?

And... it's time to go. Let us now look at the solution. Before we begin, we'd like to thank everyone who found the letter within the time limit. Those who were unable to do so and are looking for a solution should continue reading.