Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden frog within 8 seconds

Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden frog in the image below in 8 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 01:39 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to keep your eyes sharp. Anything can be an optical illusion, from photographs to paintings, as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. Some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, while others can test your observation skills and IQ. Even the most confident people are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden frog in the image below in 8 seconds. Are you ready?

Jagranjosh

Have you found the hidden frog yet? A person with good observation skills will be able to spot the frog hiding in plain sight among the plant's leaves. But don't take too long. The exercise is then rendered meaningless. Set a timer for 15 seconds and begin observing.  Did you notice the frog?  The time limit is reduced because this is a simple challenge. Anyone with good observation skills will have no trouble spotting the amphibian.

How many of you have spotted the frog? and the countdown has ended. If you're still looking for the frog, keep reading for the solution.

Jagranjosh

 

