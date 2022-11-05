Optical Illusion: Spot the hen hidden among these cows

Representative Image

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to stay sharp. From photographs to paintings, anything can be an optical illusion as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. While some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, others can put your observation skills and IQ to the test. Even the most self-assured individuals are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. For example, consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to spot the hidden hen in the image mentioned below within 7 seconds. Are you ready?

The image above shows a cow heard and a hen is hiding somewhere. You will need the best observation ability to spot hidden hen. But don't take too much time. The exercise is then pointless. Set a timer for 30 seconds and begin observing. Did you notice the animal? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the bird

How many of you have spotted the hen? and the countdown has ended. If you're still looking for the bird, keep reading for the solution.

