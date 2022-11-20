Optical Illusion: Spot the butterfly hidden in THIS garden pond

Optical Illusion: Spot the butterfly hidden inside a garden pond

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to keep your eyes sharp. Anything can be an optical illusion, from photographs to paintings, as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. Some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, while others can test your observation skills and IQ. Even the most confident people are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden butterfly in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you prepared?



The image above shows a garden pond and a butterfly is hiding somewhere. You will need the best observation ability to spot hidden butterfly . But don't take too much time. The exercise is then pointless. Set a timer for 30 seconds and begin observing. Did you notice the insect? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the butterfly.

Have any of you seen the butterfly? and the countdown has come to an end. If you're still looking for the insect, keep reading to find out how to find it.