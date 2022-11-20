Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical Illusion: Spot the butterfly hidden in THIS garden pond

Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden butterfly in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you prepared?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 02:25 PM IST

Optical Illusion: Spot the butterfly hidden in THIS garden pond
Optical Illusion: Spot the butterfly hidden inside a garden pond

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to keep your eyes sharp. Anything can be an optical illusion, from photographs to paintings, as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. Some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, while others can test your observation skills and IQ. Even the most confident people are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden butterfly in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you prepared?
Jagranjosh

The image above shows a garden pond and a butterfly is hiding somewhere.  You will need the best observation ability to spot hidden butterfly . But don't take too much time. The exercise is then pointless. Set a timer for 30 seconds and begin observing.  Did you notice the insect? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the butterfly.

Have any of you seen the butterfly? and the countdown has come to an end. If you're still looking for the insect, keep reading to find out how to find it.

Jagranjosh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.