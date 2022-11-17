Search icon
Optical Illusion: Spot the bird hidden in THIS pic within 8 seconds

Only 1% of people can find the hidden bird in the image mentioned below within 8 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

New Delhi: Optical illusions are extremely effective at deceiving the human brain. Some can even help us discover our hidden personalities and desires. There will also be some designed to test your awareness of your surroundings. In other words, optical illusions test your vision and observation skills. Here's one of the most perplexing optical illusions you've ever seen.

Only 1% of people can find the hidden bird in the image mentioned below within 8 seconds. Are you among the 1%? Let us investigate.

Jagranjosh

When you first look at the image, you might not notice a bird. The adorable creature may become easier to spot as you examine the photo more closely. Can you find it? Or are you still scratching your head for an answer?

Only the sharpest minds will notice the hidden cat in this image. Could you find the hidden bird? No? The clock is ticking. Finding the bird is a difficult task. Those who have managed to spot the bird should be commended for their razor-sharp vision. We know you want to know where the bird is and are eagerly awaiting the answer. The solution is provided below.

Jagranjosh

