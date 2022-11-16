Optical Illusion: Spot the alligator hidden among these squirrels

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to keep your eyes sharp. Anything can be an optical illusion, from photographs to paintings, as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. Some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, while others can test your observation skills and IQ. Even the most confident people are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden alligator in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you prepared?

The image above shows a group of squirrels and an alligator hiding somewhere. You will need the best observation ability to spot hidden alligator. But don't take too much time. The exercise is then pointless. Set a timer for 30 seconds and begin observing. Did you notice the animal? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the reptile.

How many of you have spotted the alligator? and the countdown has ended. If you're still looking for the reptile, keep reading for the solution.