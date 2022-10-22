Search icon
Optical Illusion: Spot man's lost wallet hidden in THIS picture, can you?

Can you find the hidden wallet in this image?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 09:39 AM IST

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Nothing beats an optical illusion for perplexing your mind. These images surfacing on the Internet range from Stranger Things-inspired optical illusions to simple geometric shapes that baffled Elon Musk.  So, take a dare for yourself today and exercise your brain. Can you find the hidden wallet in this image?  

Jagranjosh

A man and a woman are having their date in the restaurant in this optical illusion. However, when it came time to pay the bill, the man realised he had misplaced his wallet somewhere. The waiter is looking at the man with the bill with suspicion. The man's date is worriedly looking at him. However, the man's wallet is somewhere inside the restaurant. Have you spot it?

Try again! 

Okay! so here's the answer

If you look closely, you can see that the man's wallet is hidden behind his date. As shown in the image below, the wallet is hidden behind the woman's hair:

Jagranjosh

