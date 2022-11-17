Search icon
Optical illusion: Only person with sharp eyes can spot hidden snake in THIS pic

Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden snake in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you prepared?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Optical illusions are an entertaining way to keep your mind sharp. Anything, from photographs to paintings, can be an optical illusion as long as the details remain hidden even after close inspection. Some optical illusions reveal hidden personality traits, while others put your observation and IQ skills to the test. Even the most self-assured individuals are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. Consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to find the hidden snake in the image below in 7 seconds. Are you prepared?

The image above shows a jungle and a snake is hiding somewhere.  You will need the best observation ability to spot hidden reptile. But don't take too much time. The exercise is then pointless. Set a timer for 15 seconds and begin observing.  Did you notice the viper? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the reptile.

A person with good observation skills will be able to easily locate the viper. How many of you spotted the snake? and the countdown has come to an end. If you're still looking for the viper, scroll down for the solution.

