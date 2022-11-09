Search icon
Optical illusion: Only person with sharp eyes can spot hidden deer in THIS pic

For example, consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to spot the hidden deer in the image mentioned below within 7 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Image Credit: Reddit

New Delhi: Optical illusions are a fun way to keep your brain sharp. Anything can be an optical illusion, from photographs to paintings, as long as the details remain hidden even after a close inspection. Some optical illusions can reveal hidden personality traits, while others can test your observation skills and IQ. Even the most confident people are unable to determine the nature of the optical illusion. For example, consider an optical illusion in which the player is challenged to spot the hidden deer in the image mentioned below within 7 seconds. Are you ready?

Jagranjosh

The image above shows a jungle and a deer is hiding somewhere.  You will need the best observation ability to spot hidden deer. But don't take too much time. The exercise is then pointless. Set a timer for 30 seconds and begin observing.  Did you notice the animal? Because this is a simple challenge, the time limit is shorter. Anyone with good observation skills will be able to easily spot the mammal. 

READ: Optical illusion: Can you spot hidden snowman in THIS picture?

Jagranjosh

A person with good observation skills will be able to easily locate the deer. How many of you spotted the deer? and the countdown has come to an end. If you're still looking for the animal, scroll down for the solution.

