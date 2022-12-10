Optical illusion: Only person with eagle eyes can spot hidden dog in THIS pic

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet's current darlings are optical illusions. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them coming back for more. That demonstrates the significance of optical illusions in today's world. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to find the dog hidden in the image below. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

At first glance, it is difficult to identify dog that has blended into the background. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to spot the dog within the time limit. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively easy. Hurry up, the clock is ticking. How many of you have come across a dog? If you can't find the dog, we'll help you find it! Here's the answer.