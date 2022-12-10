Search icon
Optical illusion: Only person with eagle eyes can spot hidden dog in THIS pic

You have 10 seconds to find the dog hidden in the image below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only person with eagle eyes can spot hidden dog in THIS pic
Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet's current darlings are optical illusions. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have managed to not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them coming back for more. That demonstrates the significance of optical illusions in today's world. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. You have 10 seconds to find the dog hidden in the image below. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

At first glance, it is difficult to identify dog  that has blended into the background. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to spot the dog  within the time limit. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively easy. Hurry up, the clock is ticking. How many of you have come across a dog? If you can't find the dog, we'll help you find it! Here's the answer.

