Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Optical illusion: Only a smart person can spot hidden cat in THIS image

Optical illusions can also improve cognition and inspire creative thinking in the brain. They are a fun way to challenge your intellect and enhance your problem-solving skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only a smart person can spot hidden cat in THIS image
screengrab

New Delhi: Illusion is derived from the Latin word illudere, which meant to mock or deceive. As a result, the primary purpose of an optical illusion is to deceive the human mind. Optical illusions can also improve cognition and inspire creative thinking in the brain. They are a fun way to challenge your intellect and enhance your problem-solving skills. 

Jagranjosh

Furthermore, studies have shown that engaging in brain-challenging activities like solving optical illusions on a regular basis can help lower the risk of cognitive decline and improve general brain function. Not only are optical illusions entertaining, but they can also be advantageous to your cognitive health in the long run. Are you looking forward to putting your observation abilities to the test? Let's get this game started.

Your task is to spot a cat hiding in this image as quick as possible!

At first glance, it is difficult to recognize the cat in this image. Only those with extraordinary observation skills will be able to find the cat in time. Have you noticed the mammal in this photograph? If you look closely at the image, you might notice a cat. Take a close look. 

Do you see it now? The time is ticking; hurry up. There are only a few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

The countdown has begun.

How many of you have spotted the cat?

With their keen eyesight, some of our readers may have already noticed the mammal.

Those who are still searching for an answer can find it below.

Jagranjosh

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 657 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.