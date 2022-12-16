Optical Illusion: Only a smart person can spot dog hidden in THIS pic

Screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the Internet's current sweethearts. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In a generation where people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have not only captured but also maintained their attention and kept them coming back for more. This demonstrates the significance of optical illusions in today's world. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden dog. Will you be able to succeed? Allow us to confirm.

At first glance, identifying a dog that has blended into the background is difficult. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to locate the dog within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The clock is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you have seen a mammal? We'll help you find the dog if you can't find it! Here's the solution.