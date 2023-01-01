Optical illusion: Only a person with sharp eyes can spot tiger in THIS pic

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: Optical illusions have always been popular among netizens, and they have grown in popularity in recent years. The images and visuals are presented in such a way that they create an illusion. It's similar to a puzzle, and most people become addicted to them and can't stop until the "puzzle" is solved. These puzzles are frequently made more difficult by giving readers a time limit in which to solve them.

In honour of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden tiger among dogs in this optical illusion image. Can you find the hidden animal in this image, as instructed? Individuals with keen eyesight will notice the wild cat within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who were unable to locate the hidden predator, here is the solution:

Illusions are entertaining and addictive! Don't be discouraged if you can't find the tiger in 5 seconds. Practice makes a (wo)man perfect. Continue to look for similar puzzles to help you focus. And if you found the tiger in less than 5 seconds, congratulate yourself!