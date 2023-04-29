Optical illusion: Only a person with high IQ can spot the number 6 in this image

Search icon
After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all. To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the hidden number '6' in the image mentioned below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

New Delhi: Optical illusions are visuals that challenge your perception and put your observation abilities to the test. 

They shed light on how our brains process visual information.

 They are also believed to improve cognitive capacities and stimulate the brain to think creatively.

It is also a pleasant method to stretch your thinking and develop your problem-solving abilities. 

According to research, engaging in optical illusions on a daily basis can increase cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and perception. 

They can also aid in the reduction of tension and anxiety. 

How good are your observing abilities?

After a long wait, we offer another intriguing and little difficult optical illusion for you all.  To complete this illusion, all you need to do is spot the hidden number  '6' in the image mentioned below. 

So, did you found the answer, or are you still looking? The clock is ticking, and you must do this task within the allotted time. There's no need to rush if you don't know the answer. Maintain your composure.

We will tell you once we have found a solution. It only takes a closer look to discover the illusion. If you're still having problems, here's the answer:

