Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic

Keeping this in mind, we've created an optical illusion challenge in which you must find the hidden word in the image above within 7 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Optical illusions" are images that deceive the brain and challenge perception. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The ability of optical illusions to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time is what distinguishes them. Optical illusions can also help with cognitive and observational skills development. Regular practise can quickly turn a person into a master of optical illusion puzzles. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test? Then you should immediately try this quick optical illusion challenge.

Keeping this in mind, we've created an optical illusion challenge in which you must find the hidden word in the image above within 7 seconds. Please act quickly. The timer is ticking. Have you discovered the hidden word? It's a moderate-level challenge that anyone with good observation skills would have picked up on. The countdown has started. Are you still looking for it? Here's the solution

