Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic

Keeping this in mind, we've created an optical illusion challenge in which you must find the hidden word in the image above within 7 seconds

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: In an age when people's attention spans vary greatly, optical illusions have captured their attention and kept them hooked, keeping them coming back for more. Netizens enjoy attempting new optical illusion challenges to entertain themselves while also demonstrating their intelligence to friends and peers. The internet is inundated with optical illusion challenges, demonstrating their popularity. Optical illusions, according to some research, may help improve focus and observational abilities. Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test? Great. Then this is a great test for you.

Keeping this in mind, we've created an optical illusion challenge in which you must find the hidden word in the image above within 7 seconds. Please act quickly. The timer is ticking. Have you discovered the hidden word? It's a moderate-level challenge that anyone with good observation skills would have picked up on. The countdown has started. Are you still looking for it?

You don't need to look any further; simply scroll down to find the solution.

