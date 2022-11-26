Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the girl hidden among the birds

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Despite today's population's wide range of attention spans, optical illusions have been able to not only capture people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more. Netizens enjoy attempting new optical illusion challenges as a fun way to entertain themselves while also proving their intelligence to friends and peers.

According to research, optical illusions improve concentration and observational skills. Do you want to improve your observational abilities? Take this quick optical illusion challenge right now.

In the image mentioned above, we can see a group of flamingos happily playing around in the pond. The challenge for you is to find a hidden girl among these birds within 10 seconds.

Because the girl has blended in with the birds, spotting her at first glance is impossible. Have you figured out where the girl is? Hurry; there isn't much time left. Do you need a hint? the girl is not hidden on the image's left side. Have you seen her lately? Only a few seconds remain. Three..Two…One…And.. The countdown has ended. How many of you have successfully spotted the girl among the birds? Do you want to find out where the girl is?

Scroll down to find the solution.