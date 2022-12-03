Search icon
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the fish hidden in THIS image

. A clever illustration of this type can be found in this image of an aquarium where a fish is hiding somewhere

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 03:28 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain's perception of reality. You've probably seen a variety of optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. According to research, optical illusions are a type of psychoanalysis that sheds light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images from various angles, forming a different perception from each. A clever illustration of this type can be found in this image of an aquarium where a fish is hiding somewhere. Take a look here:

The optical illustration above challenges you to spot the fish. The trickier part of this optical illusion is locating the fish, which is hidden somewhere within the image. If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden fish, then we are here to help you.

READ: Optical Illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word within 5 seconds

How many of you have spotted the fish? and the countdown has ended. If you're still looking for the water animal, keep reading for the solution.

 

 

