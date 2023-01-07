Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot real dog in THIS image

Screengrab

On the internet, there are innumerable optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they capture your attention and compel you to solve them.

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden real dog in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season. Can you spot the hidden animal in the image? Individuals with keen vision will spot the mammal within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here's a solution for those who couldn't find the hidden dog: