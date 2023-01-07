Search icon
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot real dog in THIS image

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden real dog in this optical illusion image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

On the internet, there are innumerable optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they capture your attention and compel you to solve them.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: One Of These Toys Is Real Dog. Do You See It?

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden real dog in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season. Can you spot the hidden animal in the image? Individuals with keen vision will spot the mammal within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here's a solution for those who couldn't find the hidden dog:

