Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot parrot hidden in THIS pic

To complete the challenge, you must find the parrot within 7 seconds

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 04:39 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot parrot hidden in THIS pic
New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and test your observation skills. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions. The beauty of optical illusions is that they capture the user's attention for a short period of time. It is a good mental workout. It is suggested that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis to improve your concentration and observation skills. Do you have a keen sense of observation? Let's find out right now with an optical illusion test.

To complete the challenge, you must find the parrot within 7 seconds. The task at hand is to locate a parrot hidden in plain sight in this optical illusion image. The best way to find the parrot in this image is to carefully examine it and see if you can spot anything that looks like a parrot. Have you spotted the parrot? Hurry up. The bird has successfully blended with the background, making identification difficult at first.

Did you spot the parrot? And time is up. How many of you seen the hidden bird? Do you want to know where the parrot  is? Here's the answer:

