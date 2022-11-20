Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot hidden frog in THIS image

Image Credits: Bright Side

New Delhi: Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are all examples of optical illusions. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people, that challenges the brain's way of perceiving things is an optical illusion. A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. As a result, optical illusions are included in the field of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in this picture where a frog is hidden somewhere inside the image.

The image above is a difficult puzzle card in which you must identify a hidden frog. You can see a room with a girl sleeping on her bed in this optical illusion, but there is also an frog hiding somewhere in the picture. The trickier part of this optical illusion is identifying the hidden frog. Thousands of adults have been left perplexed as they try to identify the hidden amphibian.

If you're having trouble spotting the hidden frog, we're here to help you find the animal. We have highlighted the frog in the image below for your convenience: