Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot crocodile in THIS image

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: Optical illusions are the most recent Internet sensation. Netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention, keeping them coming back for more. This emphasises the importance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden crocodile in the image below. Will you be able to pull it off? Let us double-check.

The crocodile that has blended into the background is difficult to identify at first glance. Individuals with acute vision, on the other hand, will be able to identify the crocodile within the time limit. Because the challenge is relatively simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is ticking, so hurry up. How many of you were able to see the crocodile? If you can't find the crocodile, we'll assist you! Here's the solution.