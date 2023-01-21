Search icon
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot carrots in THIS pic

In celebration of the holidays, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden carrots in this optical illusion image.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DA webdesk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

On the internet, there are numerous optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they pique your interest and force you to solve them.

In celebration of the holidays, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden carrots in this optical illusion image. Can you spot the hidden carrots in the image? Individuals with keen vision will spot the carrots within seconds. The key to solving this one is to look at the image carefully. Here's a hint for those who couldn't find the hidden carrots:

