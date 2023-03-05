Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot bear hidden in THIS pic

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions provide netizens with entertainment as well as a means of impressing friends and peers with their problem-solving abilities. Regular practise of optical illusion challenges can help you improve your concentration and observation skills. Are you ready to put your observation skills to the test right now? So, let us get started.

In this image, a bear is hiding in the jungle and you have 5 seconds to find the bear. Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the animal within the time limit. Those trying this optical illusion challenge will need more time to find the bear. The mammal has expertly blended with the environment making it difficult to spot at first glance. Did you find the bear in this picture? Hurry up; the time is running out. Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a bear.

Any luck yet? How many of you have found a bear? Congratulations to those who have spotted the bear. Those still searching can check the answer below.