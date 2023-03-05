Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot bear hidden in THIS pic

In this image, a bear is hiding in the jungle and you have 5 seconds to find the bear.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot bear hidden in THIS pic
Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive. Optical illusions provide netizens with entertainment as well as a means of impressing friends and peers with their problem-solving abilities. Regular practise of optical illusion challenges can help you improve your concentration and observation skills. Are you ready to put your observation skills to the test right now? So, let us get started.

Jagranjosh

In this image, a bear is hiding in the jungle and you have 5 seconds to find the bear. Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the animal within the time limit. Those trying this optical illusion challenge will need more time to find the bear. The mammal has expertly blended with the environment making it difficult to spot at first glance. Did you find the bear in this picture? Hurry up; the time is running out. Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a bear.

Any luck yet?  How many of you have found a bear? Congratulations to those who have spotted the bear. Those still searching can check the answer below.

Jagranjosh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.