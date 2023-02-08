Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden number in THIS pic

Optical illusions can also aid in the development of cognitive and observational skills.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden number in THIS pic
screengrab

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive the brain and cause you to doubt your perception. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. What distinguishes optical illusions is their ability to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Optical illusions can also aid in the development of cognitive and observational skills. Regular practise can quickly transform a person into an optical illusion puzzle master. Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test? Then you should try this quick optical illusion challenge right away. The objective is to find the hidden number within the time limit of 9 seconds. Have you figured out the number?

Image

To complete this optical illusion challenge, you must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills. Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the number. Time is running out, so act quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to know where you can find the number? Ohh sorry because you've to find the solution on your own.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jewar Airport, IGI Airport distance to reduce with new road, Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon connectivity to get boost
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.