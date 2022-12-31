Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: The internet has a penchant for optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. Some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of these optical illusions is that they capture your attention and force you to solve them.

In honour of the holiday season, here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden deer in this optical illusion image. Can you find the hidden animal in this image, as instructed? Individuals with keen eyesight will notice the deer within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who were unable to locate the hidden mammal, here is the solution: