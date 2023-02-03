Search icon
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a dog in THIS image

The goal is to find the dog within the time limit of 9 seconds. Have you noticed the dog?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive the brain and test perception. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. What distinguishes optical illusions is their ability to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Optical illusions can also aid in the development of cognitive and observational skills. Regular practise can quickly transform a person into an optical illusion puzzle master. Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test? Then you should try this quick optical illusion challenge right away. The goal is to find the dog within the time limit of 9 seconds. Have you noticed the dog?

image

You must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills to complete this optical illusion challenge. Examine the image closely to see if you can identify the doggo. Act quickly because time is running out. Half of the time has already passed. There are only four to five seconds left. Do you want to know where the furry animal is? Look at the solution below.

image

