Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a crow hidden in THIS pic

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that trick your brain and put your observation skills to the test. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The beauty of optical illusions is that they only hold the user's attention for a brief moment. It's a great mental workout. To improve your concentration and observation skills, it is recommended that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis. Do you have a keen eye for detail? Let's put it to the test right now with an optical illusion test.

You must find the crow within 7 seconds to complete the challenge. The goal of this optical illusion image is to find a bird hidden in plain sight. The best way to locate the crow in this image is to carefully examine it and look for anything that resembles a crow. Have you seen the bird yet? Please hurry. Because the bird has successfully blended into the background, identification is initially difficult.

Have you seen the crow? And the clock has struck twelve. How many of you have noticed the hidden bird? Would you like to know where the crow is? Here's the solution:

