Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a crow hidden in THIS pic

You must find the crow within 7 seconds to complete the challenge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 04:55 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a crow hidden in THIS pic
Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that trick your brain and put your observation skills to the test. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The beauty of optical illusions is that they only hold the user's attention for a brief moment. It's a great mental workout. To improve your concentration and observation skills, it is recommended that you practise optical illusions on a regular basis. Do you have a keen eye for detail? Let's put it to the test right now with an optical illusion test.

You must find the crow within 7 seconds to complete the challenge. The goal of this optical illusion image is to find a bird hidden in plain sight. The best way to locate the crow in this image is to carefully examine it and look for anything that resembles a crow. Have you seen the bird yet? Please hurry. Because the bird has successfully blended into the background, identification is initially difficult.

Have you seen the crow? And the clock has struck twelve. How many of you have noticed the hidden bird? Would you like to know where the crow is? Here's the solution:

READ: Optical Illusion: We challenge you find the hidden coffee mug in THIS pic

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Netizens troll Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor for attending Halloween party, say 'apni sanskriti bhool gaye'
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
5 times Sushmita Sen made headlines, from extramarital affair with Vikram Bhatt to dating IPL founder Lalit Modi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DRDO Admit Card 2022 released for CEPTAM Tier I at drdo.gov.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.