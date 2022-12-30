Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a spring in THIS image

Image credits: Fresherslive

New Delhi: The latest overnight sensation is optical illusions. Netizens are hooked to optical illusion challenges because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment. In this day and age, when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also hold their attention and keep them coming back for more. This emphasises the significance of optical illusions in today's society. A new optical illusion has people perplexed. You have 10 seconds to find the hidden spring in the following image. Will you be able to do it? Let's check.

At first glance, the spring that has blended into the background is difficult to recognize. On the other hand, people with sharp eyesight will be able to identify the spring within the time limit. Because the challenge is simple, the time limit is reduced. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you saw the spring? We'll come to your aid if you can't find the spring! Here's the answer.