Optical illusion: Only 5% people can spot hidden buffalo in THIS pic

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that fool your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The ability of optical illusions to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time is what distinguishes them. Optical illusions can also help you improve your cognitive and observational skills. Regular practise can quickly turn a person into an expert at solving optical illusion challenges. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test? Then try this quick optical illusion challenge right now. The challenge before you is to find a buffalo and you have 9 seconds to spot it. Have you spotted the mammal?



One of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically is through optical illusions. It is a good way to test your intelligence, but if you want to know your true IQ levels, advanced IQ tests designed by professionals are the best way to find out.

To complete this optical illusion challenge, you must be detail-oriented and have excellent observation skills. Pay close attention to the image and see if you can identify the buffalo. Time is running out, so hurry up. Half of the time has already passed. There are only four to five seconds left. Do you want to know where the buffalo is? Look at the solution below.