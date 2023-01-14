Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden viper in THIS pic

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden viper in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden viper in THIS pic
Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: On the internet, there are numerous optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they draw your attention and force you to solve them.

image

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden viper in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season. Is the snake visible in the image? Individuals with good eyesight will notice the snake right away. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here's a solution for those who couldn't find the hidden snake:

image

