Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden grasshopper in THIS pic

screengrab

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive your brain and put your perception to the test. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The ability of optical illusions to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time is what distinguishes them. Optical illusions can also help with cognitive and observational skills development. Regular practice can quickly turn a person into a master of optical illusion puzzles. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test? Then you should immediately try this quick optical illusion challenge. The aim is to find the grasshopper in the allotted time of 9 seconds. Have you seen the grasshopper?

Optical illusions are a simple way to assess one's ability to observe and think critically. It is a good way to test your intelligence, but advanced IQ tests designed by professionals are the best way to determine your true IQ levels.

To complete this optical illusion challenge, you must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills. Examine the image carefully and see if you can spot the grasshopper. Time is running out, so act quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to know where you can find the grasshopper? Look at the solution below.