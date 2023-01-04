Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden cat in THIS pic

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden cat in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: The internet is full of optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they draw your attention and force you to solve them.

Can You Find the Cat In this Image? Explanation And Solution To The Optical Illusion

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden cat in this optical illusion image in honour of the holiday season. Can you locate the hidden animal in the image as directed? Individuals with acute vision will spot the cat within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image carefully. Here is the solution for those who were unable to locate the hidden mammal:

image

