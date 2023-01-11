Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden butterfly in THIS pic

In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden buuterfly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Image Credit: fresherslive

New Delhi: The most recent Internet sensation is optical illusions. Because they provide a quick sense of accomplishment, netizens are becoming addicted to optical illusion challenges. In an age when people's attention spans are so variable, optical illusions not only capture but also maintain their attention and keep them returning for more. This highlights the significance of optical illusions in today's society. People are perplexed by a new optical illusion. In the image below, you have 10 seconds to find the hidden butterfly. Will you be able to do it? Let us check again.

Optical Illusion Butterfly Search: Can You Find the Hidden Butterfly among the Flowers in 12 Seconds?

At first glance, the butterfly that has blended into the background is difficult to identify. Individuals with sharp eyesight, on the other hand, will be able to identify the butterfly in the allotted time. The time limit is reduced because the challenge is relatively simple. The timer is counting down, so hurry up. How many of you saw the butterfly? We'll help you if you can't find the butterfly! Here's the answer.

