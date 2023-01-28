Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden bee in THIS pic

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden bee in this optical illusion image in honour of the holidays.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: On the internet, there are numerous optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they draw your attention and force you to solve them.

image

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden bee in this optical illusion image in honour of the holidays. Can you find the bee in the picture? Individuals with sharp eyesight will notice the bee within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who were unable to locate the hidden bee, here is a solution.

image

