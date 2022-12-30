Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden bear in THIS pic

With the holiday season in mind, here's a 5-second challenge for you to find the hidden bear in this optical illusion image

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has a voracious appetite for optical illusions. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve them, some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. The beauty of these optical illusions is that they draw your attention and compel you to solve them.

Optical Illusion Eye Test: You Need To Have Sharp Eyes To Spot The Bear In This Image

With the holiday season in mind, here's a 5-second challenge for you to find the hidden bear in this optical illusion image. Can you find the hidden animal in this image, as per the challenge? Individuals with good observational skills will notice the bear within seconds. The key to solving this one is to examine the image closely. Here's the solution for those who couldn't find the hidden bear.

Here's the solution:

image

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
