Optical illusion: Only 2 percent people can spot hidden bird in THIS pic

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the hidden bird in the picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: A normal human brain can perceive things or images differently depending on how they are viewed. A mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, drawing, or people that challenges the brain's perception of things is an optical illusion. Physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions are all examples of optical illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of psychoanalysis because they shed light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in a picture where a bird is somewhere between the leaves in the picture.

The image shows a bunch of dead brown leaves, basking in the sun and blue skies in the background.

It has been claimed that only eagle-eyed viewers can spot the hidden bird in the picture. This optical illusion image is just another entertaining way to put your IQ to the test. Taking an actual IQ test, on the other hand, is a good way to determine your IQ level.

If you are not able to spot the bird, then we are here to help you! The bird is hiding here. Check below for the solution:

