Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the yellow dot in THIS pic

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive the brain and test perception. Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions. What distinguishes optical illusions is their ability to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time. Optical illusions can also aid in the development of cognitive and observational skills. Regular practice can quickly transform a person into an optical illusion puzzle master. Do you want to put your ability to observe to the test? Then you should try this quick optical illusion challenge right away. The goal is to find the yellow dot in the allotted time of 9 seconds. Have you seen the yellow dot?

You must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills to complete this optical illusion challenge. Look closely at the image to see if you can spot the yellow dot. Act quickly because time is running out. Half of the time has already passed. There are only four to five seconds left. Do you want to know where the yellow dot is? Look at the solution below.