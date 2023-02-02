Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the hidden number in THIS pic

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions occur when our brain and eye do not work together as they should. Illusions occur when the brain and the eyes do not communicate properly. The eyes want to tell the brain something that the brain does not understand, resulting in confusion, which is the basic premise of the optical illusion.Although optical illusions are intended to fool our brains, they are also a great source of entertainment. It holds your attention for a short period of time, which is beneficial to your brain. It can also help you improve your observation skills. Do you want to give your brain some light exercise? Then try this quick optical illusion challenge right now.

As stated in the title, the goal is to find the hidden number in 5 seconds. The key to solving this optical challenge is to carefully examine the image; by concentrating on the image, the number will reveal itself to you. Examine the image closely and try to locate the number.

Did you figure out what the number was? Do you require a hint? It's right around the corner. It's a three-digit number right there in front of you. How many of you were able to find the hidden number? Two out of every ten people are expected to find the hidden number within the time limit. Are you one of them? There isn't much time left, so hurry. Those who figured out the number should be applauded.