Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the hidden lizard in THIS pic

screengrab

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that trick the brain and put perception to the test. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The ability of optical illusions to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time is what distinguishes them. Optical illusions can also help with cognitive and observational skills development. Regular practice can quickly turn a person into a master of optical illusion puzzles. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test? Then you should immediately try this quick optical illusion challenge. The objective is to find the hidden lizard within the time limit of 9 seconds. Have you discovered the hidden lizard?

To complete this optical illusion, you must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills. Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the hidden lizard. Time is running out, so act quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to know the location of the hidden lizard? Take a look at the solution below.