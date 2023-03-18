Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the hammer in THIS pic

Have you had any luck so far? How many of you recognized the hammer? Congratulations to everyone who discovered the term.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 05:48 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the hammer in THIS pic
screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that challenge your sight and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: physical, physiological, and cognitive. Netizens are entertained by optical illusions while also impressing friends and coworkers with their problem-solving abilities. Regularly practicing optical illusion activities can help you better your concentration and observation skills. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test right now? So, let's get this celebration started.

Jagranjosh

A hammer is hidden somewhere in this picture, and you have 5 seconds to find it. People with exceptional observation skills can decipher the hammer within the time limit. Those who try this optical illusion task will take longer to find the hammer.  Did you notice the hammer in this image? Hurry, because time is running out. Examine the image and see if you can identify anything that resembles a hammer.

Have you had any luck so far?  How many of you recognized the hammer? Congratulations to everyone who discovered the term. Those who are still searching for an answer can find it below.

Jagranjosh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 637 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.