Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the hammer in THIS pic

screengrab

New Delhi: Optical illusions are images that challenge your sight and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: physical, physiological, and cognitive. Netizens are entertained by optical illusions while also impressing friends and coworkers with their problem-solving abilities. Regularly practicing optical illusion activities can help you better your concentration and observation skills. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test right now? So, let's get this celebration started.

A hammer is hidden somewhere in this picture, and you have 5 seconds to find it. People with exceptional observation skills can decipher the hammer within the time limit. Those who try this optical illusion task will take longer to find the hammer. Did you notice the hammer in this image? Hurry, because time is running out. Examine the image and see if you can identify anything that resembles a hammer.

Have you had any luck so far? How many of you recognized the hammer? Congratulations to everyone who discovered the term. Those who are still searching for an answer can find it below.