Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the frog hidden in THIS pic

This one, for example, includes a hidden frog in the picture below and is a fantastic addition to the category of cool optical illusions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the frog hidden in THIS pic
screengrab

Viral news: Illusions of perception are fascinating. They play mind tricks on people, often perplexing them. They, on the other hand, are a lot of joy to respond to. On the Internet, such messages proliferate, confusing but entertaining readers. In fact, there are a plethora of optical illusion videos and images on the Internet. This one, for example, includes a hidden frog in the picture below and is a fantastic addition to the category of cool optical illusions.

 

Jagranjosh

Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the frog. Time is ticking away, so move quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to find out what's hidden? Here's the answer

Jagranjosh

Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
