Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the elephant in THIS pic

New Delhi:Perception illusions are intriguing. They perform mind games on people, frequently perplexing them. They, on the other hand, are a lot of fun to interact with. Such messages abound on the Internet, confusing but entertaining users. In reality, there are numerous optical illusion videos and images available on the Internet. This one, for example, shows a hidden elephant in the image below and is an excellent addition to the genre of cool optical illusions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the elephant in THIS pic
screengrab

New Delhi:Perception illusions are intriguing. They perform mind games on people, frequently perplexing them. They, on the other hand, are a lot of fun to interact with. Such messages abound on the Internet, confusing but entertaining users. In reality, there are numerous optical illusion videos and images available on the Internet. This one, for example, shows a hidden elephant in the image below and is an excellent addition to the genre of cool optical illusions.

Jagranjosh

Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the elephant. Time is ticking away, so move quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to find out what's hidden? Here's the answer

Jagranjosh

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan shows off her curves in bold off-shoulder golden dress, parties with BFFs Orry, Tania Shroff in viral photos
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos and videos
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Inside pics of Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s palatial home worth Rs 5000 crore with pool, gymnasium
From Shraddha Kapoor in TJMM to Raveena Tandon in Mohra, 5 times Bollywood heroines slayed in yellow sarees
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Won't tolerate Savarkar's insult, apologise for remarks: Nitin Gadkari to Rahul Gandhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.