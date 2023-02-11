Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the broken heart in THIS pic

The goal is to find the broken heart in the allotted time of 9 seconds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Image credit: Brightside

New Delhi: "Optical illusions" are images that deceive the brain and challenge perception. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The ability of optical illusions to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time is what distinguishes them. Optical illusions can also help with cognitive and observational skills development. Regular practise can quickly turn a person into a master of optical illusion puzzles. Do you want to put your observation skills to the test? Then you should immediately try this quick optical illusion challenge. The goal is to find the broken heart in the allotted time of 9 seconds. Have you seen the broken heart?

To complete this optical illusion challenge, you must be detail-oriented and have exceptional observation skills. Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the broken heart. Time is running out, so act quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remain. Do you want to know where you can find the broken heart? Check out the solution below.

