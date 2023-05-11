Search icon
Optical illusion: Only 2% people can spot the bird hidden in THIS pic

This one, for example, includes a hidden bird in the picture below and is a fantastic addition to the category of cool optical illusions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

screengrab

Viral news: The word illusion comes from the Latin word illudere, which meant to mock or deceive. As a result, the fundamental purpose of an optical illusion is to fool the human mind. Optical illusions can also boost cognitive abilities and stimulate creative thinking in the brain. They are a fun method to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving abilities. 

Furthermore, studies have indicated that regularly engaging in brain-challenging tasks, such as solving optical illusions, can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve general brain function. Optical illusions are not only entertaining, but they can also be beneficial to your cognitive health in the long run.   In fact, there are a plethora of optical illusion videos and images on the Internet. This one, for example, includes a hidden bird in the picture below and is a fantastic addition to the category of cool optical illusions.


Examine the image carefully to see if you can spot the bird. Time is ticking away, so move quickly. Half of the time is already up. Only four to five seconds remaining. Do you want to find out where's the bird hidden? Here's the answer

